Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $121,519.49 and $817.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00195201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00652229 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00079163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015969 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

