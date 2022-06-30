Zendesk (TSE:ZEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zendesk (TSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk is a customer service software company with support and sales products designed to improve customer relationships. The company believes that every great customer relationship stems from a conversation, so the company built a company that designs solutions to foster better customer relationships.

