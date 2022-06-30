Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.04. 14,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 637,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $855,537.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $507,843.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,589 shares in the company, valued at $57,016,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,931. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.