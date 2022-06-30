Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Up 36% Over Last 7 Days

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 40.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $199,645.14 and $93.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,046,778 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

