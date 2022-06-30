ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Up 4.5%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.12. 145,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,164,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.
Several research firms have recently commented on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $4,681,000. Calixto Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 818,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 291,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after acquiring an additional 303,550 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
