ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Up 4.5%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.12. 145,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,164,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $4,681,000. Calixto Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 818,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 291,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after acquiring an additional 303,550 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

