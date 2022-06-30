ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $5,547.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.28 or 0.01782265 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00192545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00077241 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015953 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.