Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Zymeworks stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
