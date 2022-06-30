Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zymeworks by 9,548.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,728 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 90.8% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $20,625,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $6,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.