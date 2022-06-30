Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners cut Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.39.

ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at $259,893,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at $121,968,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at $102,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 52,419.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,519,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,889 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

