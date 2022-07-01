14,665 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $35.71. 134,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,234,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

