1,943 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Bought by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,943 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.57.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.