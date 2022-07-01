1irstcoin (FST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,591.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $6,591.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004094 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

