1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.84. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

