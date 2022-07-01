26,175 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,819,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,900,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,513,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,002,000.
NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $21.15. 1,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,463. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.
