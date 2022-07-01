2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 7.7%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 23,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,239,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in 2U by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in 2U by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

