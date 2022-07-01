2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) vs. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Financial Contrast

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Asana and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 4 7 0 2.50 2U 1 4 7 0 2.50

Asana currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 164.51%. 2U has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 133.05%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than 2U.

Volatility and Risk

Asana has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asana and 2U’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $378.44 million 8.84 -$288.34 million ($1.77) -9.93 2U $945.68 million 0.85 -$194.77 million ($3.63) -2.88

2U has higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -77.31% -144.13% -44.78% 2U -28.45% -18.88% -7.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. It serves customers in industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, media, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical cources, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

