3,369 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,398. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.03.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

