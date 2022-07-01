35,456 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Purchased by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,046,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,484,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.