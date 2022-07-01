36,470 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

