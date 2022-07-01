4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Lowered to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital cut shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of 4D pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPS opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. 4D pharma has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.