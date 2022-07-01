4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Lowered to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Chardan Capital cut shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPSGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of 4D pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPS opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. 4D pharma has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

4D pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

