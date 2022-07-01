70,977 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,977 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 325,595 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $708,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.