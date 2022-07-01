7,692 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,692 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

