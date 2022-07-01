7,908 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000. W.W. Grainger makes up 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.84. 4,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,872. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

