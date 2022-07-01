80,922 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN opened at $24.62 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.