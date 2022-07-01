81,155 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 118,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $54.89. 110,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,735. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

