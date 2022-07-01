8PAY (8PAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,626.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $479,595.22 and $71,626.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00179611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00886444 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00087244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015319 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

