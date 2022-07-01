97,227 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $49.92 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

