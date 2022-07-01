Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.61-$10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.42 billion-$63.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.77 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACN opened at $277.65 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.03.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

