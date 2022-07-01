Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 431.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.04. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

