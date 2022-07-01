Acuity Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $154.04 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average of $183.42.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.67.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

