Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

NYSE AYI opened at $154.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 42.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 79.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 91.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

