Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) PT Lowered to CHF 34.30 at Morgan Stanley

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.08.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.00%.

About Adecco Group (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.