Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3,128.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,693 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,617,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $363.03. The company had a trading volume of 57,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,738. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

