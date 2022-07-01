Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,693 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $89,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,821 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,738. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

