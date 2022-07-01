Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.82 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00009321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $51.85 million and approximately $920,371.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,032 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

