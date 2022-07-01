Adshares (ADS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.07 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00009406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $49.20 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005773 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,427,839 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.