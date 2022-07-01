Aeon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,580.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.00585611 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1,443.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

