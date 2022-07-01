Aeternity (AE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.19 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Aeternity has a total market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 402,353,970 coins and its circulating supply is 356,533,026 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

