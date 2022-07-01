Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 20,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,157,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nomura upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The firm has a market cap of $695.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.68 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agora by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 564,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,865,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter worth $3,263,000.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

