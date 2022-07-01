Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 20,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,157,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nomura upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
The firm has a market cap of $695.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agora by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 564,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,865,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter worth $3,263,000.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
