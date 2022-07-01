Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $13.58 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Aion has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,425.53 or 0.99925216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00216822 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00247315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00116258 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00076755 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004700 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

