Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.28 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,428.55 or 0.99900410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00037834 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00209732 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00237420 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00112175 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00069042 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005047 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

