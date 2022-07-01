Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after buying an additional 236,740 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 532,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after buying an additional 274,173 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.83. 37,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,828,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $3,263,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,573.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

