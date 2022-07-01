Akroma Price Hits $0.0004 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Akroma has a market cap of $7,366.33 and approximately $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,047.22 or 0.05453564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00075218 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

