Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.38

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 494346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €110.00 ($117.02) to €104.00 ($110.64) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($119.15) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4748 per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.