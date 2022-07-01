Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.40.

NYSE ALB opened at $208.98 on Monday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day moving average of $218.59.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

