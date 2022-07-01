AllSafe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. AllSafe has a total market cap of $30,134.61 and approximately $49.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000244 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.