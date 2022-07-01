Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.