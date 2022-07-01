Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $245,584.50 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $245,584.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,907,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,121,858. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,774 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $64,353.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,944 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 35,841 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,966 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $291.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTG shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.