Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $11.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at HSBC from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATUS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

