Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.24

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.24 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 22.90 ($0.28). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28), with a volume of 60,043 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.26 million and a PE ratio of -20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.21.

Altitude Group Company Profile (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

