Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. 144,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,906,869. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

